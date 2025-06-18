Colleagues from 10 Asda stores were recognised at the event, with 13 celebrating 25 years of service, eight reaching the 30-year mark, and 10 clocking up an impressive 35 years. Topping them all, Peter Beckett, store manager at Asda Cookstown, was celebrated for an extraordinary 50 years of service

An amazing 32 long-serving colleagues from Asda stores across Northern Ireland have been recognised for their dedication, marking a remarkable combined total of 965 years with the retailer.

The milestone was honoured at the Big Asda Celebration event, held at the Stormont Hotel in Belfast, as part of Asda’s annual celebration of long-serving team members across the region.

Colleagues from 10 Asda stores were recognised at the event, with 13 celebrating 25 years of service, eight reaching the 30-year mark, and 10 clocking up an impressive 35 years. Topping them all, Peter Beckett, store manager at Asda Cookstown, was celebrated for an extraordinary 50 years of service.

Peter Beckett, Asda Cookstown store manager and Niall Keyes, senior director for Asda Northern Ireland celebrating Peter’s 50 years at the store

Niall Keyes, senior director for Asda Northern Ireland, praised the landmark achievements: “Our colleagues are at the heart of everything we do, and it was a real privilege to join them in celebrating such significant milestones.

"To be in a room with almost 1,000 years of combined experience speaks volumes about the loyalty, commitment and passion of our teams. A huge thanks to all for their service.

“On a personal note, I’d like to give special thanks to Peter Beckett celebrating his 50 years anniversary. Over the years he has inspired not only me, but countless others through his dedication, wisdom and generosity. I’m fortunate enough now to call Peter not just a colleague, but a truly unbelievable friend.”

