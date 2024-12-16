Owen McKenna from Omagh received the accolade in recognition of his transformative influence on the ground support equipment (GSE) sector and his exemplary leadership at one of the world’s leading GSE manufacturers

The commercial director at Mallaghan in County Tyrone has been awarded the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the Pride of Ground Handling Awards in Spain.

Owen McKenna from Omagh received the accolade in recognition of his transformative influence on the ground support equipment (GSE) sector and his exemplary leadership at one of the world’s leading GSE manufacturers.

The award, announced at the Ground Handling International’s 25th Annual Conference in Barcelona, celebrates an individual’s commitment to safety, innovation, service quality, and excellence throughout their career.

Commenting on the prestigious accolade, Owen said: “It is a real honour and a humbling experience to receive this Lifetime Achievement Award, reflecting not only my journey but the remarkable efforts of the entire Mallaghan team.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together in setting new standards for operational excellence.

“Aviation is a collective bunch of great people where we all share the same passion for this industry to grow and flourish.”

Niall Mallaghan, director at Mallaghan, continued: “Owen has been a driving force at Mallaghan for many years, and this award is a well-deserved recognition of his outstanding business acumen.

“His leadership has been instrumental in shaping the company’s success, and his contributions to the industry are nothing short of extraordinary.

“We are thrilled to have him as part of the Mallaghan family.”

Over the course of more than 25 years, Owen’s visionary approach and tireless work ethic have profoundly shaped Mallaghan’s growth, expanding its presence in international markets while leading the way for safety and sustainability.

Joe Griffith, chief commercial officer at Mallaghan, explained: “Having worked closely with Owen over the years and seeing his unwavering dedication first-hand, it was a natural choice to nominate him for the Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Owen’s ability to anticipate customer needs, combined with his relentless drive to deliver exceptional service, has solidified Mallaghan’s reputation as a leader in GSE.

“This award is testament to his hard work and the legacy he has created not just for the company, but for the entire industry."

Damian Keenan, product manager at Mallaghan, added: "Owen’s passion for the GSE industry has inspired everyone around him.

“Throughout his tenure, Mallaghan has not only grown its global footprint but also set benchmarks for sustainability and high-quality that have influenced the entire sector.