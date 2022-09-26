It is a sorry sight to see the UK mired in a foreseeable financial crisis

News Letter editorial

There are two troubling aspects about the currency crisis in which the UK suddenly finds itself.

The first is the way in which the budget that was revealed on Friday was so obviously risky. This newspaper said so, because it was plain, but countless far more expert voices did too. We carried on these pages a quote by Paul Johnson, the hugely respected director of the Institute of Fiscal Studies, who said that he hoped it would work but it would be disastrous if it did not.

The second troubling feature of it all is that the political and commentary worlds reacted in a deeply tribal way. People who styled themselves free marketeers hailed it as a long overdue Tory budget.

Yet running grave risks with inflation and taking a cavalier approach to borrowing is also a very non Tory thing to do. What happened to such voices? Rishi Sunak, while we regret his stance on the Northern Ireland Protocol, has already been vindicated in his more prudent fiscal approach and his insistence that Conservative governments must be trusted on the economy and candid about economic challenges.

That the Bank of England had to intervene and almost plead with the financial markets that it will raise interest rates sharply if necessary was a sorry sight.

Over the last 25 years the UK and other western societies have hailed low interest and high debt environments. Now whole generations are on the property ladder only because they have borrowed five or more times their income — the sort of level that could leave them ruined by such a rate rise.

The government faces higher interest rates on its massive debt. It will have to outline a path to cuts and promise not to cut taxes. Meanwhile interest might have to rise in any event. This is a shambles, and a foreseeable one.