Law firm TLT has supercharged its Belfast office with the appointment of three strategic partner hires. Orla Hanna has joined from DWF, where she led the Irish Finance & Restructuring team

The TLT appointments mark a major step in the firm’s strategic growth in Northern Ireland and underscore its position as a leading adviser in financial services, real estate, infrastructure and future energy

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Law firm TLT has supercharged its Belfast office with the appointment of three strategic partner hires.

The appointments mark a major step in the firm’s strategic growth in Northern Ireland and underscore its position as a leading adviser in financial services, real estate, infrastructure and future energy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Orla Hanna has joined from DWF, where she led the Irish Finance & Restructuring team. Recognised as a go-to banking and finance lawyer, Orla brings over a decade of experience handling large corporate deals with cross-border elements acting for large corporates to SMEs, private developers, banks and governmental bodies. Her work to date has included advising on real estate financing transactions in Belfast, the financing aspects of some notable mergers and acquisitions and project financing of numerous clean energy projects. Her arrival strengthens TLT’s financial services offering as one of the few firms in Belfast to have two tri-qualified banking partners (Ireland, Northern Ireland and England & Wales) at a time of increasing demand for complex and commercially focused banking and financing advice.

Law firm TLT has supercharged its Belfast office with the appointment of three strategic partner hires. Joining from DWF’s Dublin office, Jonathan O'Hagan brings over a decade of experience in commercial real estate, corporate and finance transactions

Nuala Maguire, a recognised leader in construction and infrastructure law, has joined TLT’s Projects, Infrastructure and Construction (PIC) team from Eversheds Sutherland Northern Ireland. With over 14 years of experience advising on major commercial, energy, healthcare and data centre projects across Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and in Europe, Nuala will play a key role in enhancing TLT’s future energy, infrastructure and public sector capabilities. Nuala is also Chair of Women in Property Northern Ireland and a recognised thought leader in the sector.

Jonathan O’Hagan adds heavyweight commercial real estate and energy credentials to the firm’s Real Estate team. Joining from DWF’s Dublin office, Jonathan brings over a decade of experience in commercial real estate, corporate and finance transactions. His practice includes advising on cross-border deals and supporting major energy projects. He is qualified in the Republic of Ireland, England and Wales and Northern Ireland and will contribute to TLT’s all-Ireland offering and help meet growing client demand for cross-jurisdictional real estate expertise. The appointments reflect TLT’s continued momentum in Northern Ireland, reinforcing its position as a go-to firm for finance, real estate and infrastructure projects across the UK and Ireland.

Nuala said: “This is a dynamic time for the construction and infrastructure sectors. The industry is experiencing significant shifts with a growing emphasis on sustainability, innovative technologies and resilient infrastructure. I look forward to leveraging my experience to help TLT’s clients navigate challenges and opportunities ahead, preparing them for what comes next.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katharine Kimber, partner and head of Location in Northern Ireland

Orla continued: "TLT is clearly a firm that is on the rise, on both a regional and a national level. The firm’s commitment to investing in Belfast, alongside its unique opportunity to build and deliver large cross-border transactions across multiple jurisdictions are a highly attractive proposition, which very few other Northern Ireland law firms can fulfil.

"With multiple local partners joining TLT this summer, it is an extremely exciting time to join the firm in Belfast with lots of developments to look forward to ahead."

Katharine Kimber, partner and head of Location in Northern Ireland said: “Orla, Nuala and Jonathan are exceptional lawyers with reputations that speak for themselves.