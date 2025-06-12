Roop Singh joined Version 1 six months ago as chief commercial officer (CCO) and will take up his new position as CEO effective immediately

AI-driven digital transformation specialist with major operations in Belfast appoints Roop Singh as new chief executive amid strategic growth plans

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Version 1, an AI-driven digital transformation specialist with major operations in Belfast, has appointed a new chief executive.

Current executive chairman Brian Humphries is returning to his original position as chairman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roop Singh joined Version 1 six months ago as chief commercial officer (CCO) and will take up his new position as CEO effective immediately.

Singh was said to have already made an impact in driving the company's strategic initiatives, leading efforts across the commercial teams and preparing the ground for the next phase of growth.

His previous role before joining Version 1 was as chief business officer and CEO of Americas at Birlasoft.

Previous roles also include Head of Financial Services US at IBM as well as senior consulting and financial services roles at Wipro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian said: "Since [Roop] joined six months ago as chief commercial officer, Roop has consistently demonstrated the strategic acumen, commercial expertise, customer centricity and leadership qualities that are essential to guide the organisation forward.

"He brings the energy, drive and values that reflect who we are and where we're headed. The board has great confidence in his ability to lead the company and build on our significant commercial momentum."

Roop Singh added: "It is with pride and enthusiasm that I am stepping into the role of CEO at Version 1 at such a pivotal time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's an honour to lead a company with such a strong foundation, exceptional people and a deep commitment to delivering innovation and value to customers.