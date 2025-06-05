The decision granted by the Planning Committee of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon County Council, will see Hollywood Bowl open its second location in Northern Ireland in early 2026, with work due to start on site immediately

Full planning permission has been granted to Lotus Property for a 23,000sq ft 21-lane bowling alley and family entertainment centre at its flagship retail scheme, The Boulevard in Banbridge.

The decision granted by the Planning Committee of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon County Council, will see Hollywood Bowl open its second location in Northern Ireland in early 2026, with work due to start on site immediately.

The permission granted today initiates a £9m transformation of the western part of the scheme, with landlord investment to create a ‘Food and Entertainment Quarter’ spanning 60,000sq ft which expands the GLA to approximately 220,000 sq ft.

Alastair Coulson, managing director at Lotus Property, said: “Welcoming Hollywood Bowl to The Boulevard is an exciting moment in the scheme’s history as it triggers a multi-million pound redevelopment to create a ‘Food and Entertainment Quarter’.

“The Boulevard is already a successful destination for families and the arrival of Hollywood Bowl and the tranche of new F&B tenants that we expect to follow will support its transition into a compelling day-to-night option for customers.

“This latest tenant signing comes as The Boulevard celebrates its best trading performance in the scheme’s history consistently bucking the national trend for a decline in footfall with sales performance for 2025 v 2024 at 15%.”

Laurence Keen, chief finance officer, Hollywood Bowl Group, explained: “We’re excited to open a 21-lane bowling alley and family entertainment centre at The Boulevard – our second location in Northern Ireland following our successful launch three years ago in Belfast.

“The brand performs extremely well across the UK offering an affordable contemporary entertainment experience for families, and friends to come together for fun games, enjoy food and drink and really make a day of it. We are encouraged by The Boulevard’s strong performance and are looking forward to joining the solid roster of tenant brands on site, welcoming customers keen to make the most of the scheme’s retail and leisure mix.”