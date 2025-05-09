'It was a day I’ll never forget': Dunluce Healthcare residents reflect on the 80th anniversary of VE Day
As the UK celebrates the 80th anniversary of VE Day, residents at Dunluce Healthcare have been reflecting on their memories of the celebrations that followed the momentous announcement that World War 2 was over.
“It was a day I’ll never forget”, said Winifred Mullan, a resident at The Peninsula in Newtownards, who was only 15 at the time.
“I paraded with the Girl Guides through the streets of Lisburn in the afternoon, before having a celebration tea with our company and heading back out in the evening.
“There was a terrific atmosphere, and all of Lisburn was out on the streets.
“I’ve been thinking about that time a lot recently, about how it was filled with joy and happiness. I remember everyone around me being so happy – it was absolutely marvellous.”
Pat McMorran, resident at Bangor’s Oakmont Lodge, was also 15 at the time. He reflected: “The atmosphere was incredible – everyone was running amuck because they were so delighted.
“We had a party at school, but it’s hard to describe it that way as everyone was in the street celebrating!”.
Shirley Bailey, who also marks her birthday on 8th May, was only seven at the time and lived in Lisburn. She said: “My father served in the war, and was sadly a prisoner of war in Japan so didn’t make it home.
“VE day will be a memory I cherish forever – we had a town mascot, a goat, who was paraded in the street – and as it was my birthday, it was even more special.”
With extra reason to celebrate, Shirley marked her 92nd birthday on the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
Both Oakmont Lodge and The Peninsula marked the day with a special party for residents.
