Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As the UK commemorates eight decades since the end of World War II in Europe, residents share vivid stories of jubilation, community spirit, and personal milestones including Lisburn’s Shirley Bailey who turned 92 on VE Day

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the UK celebrates the 80th anniversary of VE Day, residents at Dunluce Healthcare have been reflecting on their memories of the celebrations that followed the momentous announcement that World War 2 was over.

“It was a day I’ll never forget”, said Winifred Mullan, a resident at The Peninsula in Newtownards, who was only 15 at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I paraded with the Girl Guides through the streets of Lisburn in the afternoon, before having a celebration tea with our company and heading back out in the evening.

Residents from The Peninsula have been reflecting on their memories of the celebrations that followed the momentous announcement that World War 2 was over

“There was a terrific atmosphere, and all of Lisburn was out on the streets.

“I’ve been thinking about that time a lot recently, about how it was filled with joy and happiness. I remember everyone around me being so happy – it was absolutely marvellous.”

Pat McMorran, resident at Bangor’s Oakmont Lodge, was also 15 at the time. He reflected: “The atmosphere was incredible – everyone was running amuck because they were so delighted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents and staff from Oakmont Lodge have been reflecting on their memories of the celebrations that followed the momentous announcement that World War 2 was over

“We had a party at school, but it’s hard to describe it that way as everyone was in the street celebrating!”.

Shirley Bailey, who also marks her birthday on 8th May, was only seven at the time and lived in Lisburn. She said: “My father served in the war, and was sadly a prisoner of war in Japan so didn’t make it home.

“VE day will be a memory I cherish forever – we had a town mascot, a goat, who was paraded in the street – and as it was my birthday, it was even more special.”

With extra reason to celebrate, Shirley marked her 92nd birthday on the 80th anniversary of VE Day.