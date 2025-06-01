'It was the most expensive birthday cake ever!': The couple behind Northern Ireland’s pink bakery tell the sweet story of Dougie’s Goodies
In 2022, my husband Frank had been planning a little surprise birthday for me and had gone to Dougie’s Goodies to order the birthday cake. Like so many in Ballymena, we’d both grown up with and loved the bakery for years and were real loyal customers.
Neither of us could have imagined that just six weeks later, we’d become the new owners of that very same bakery...especially as Frank was meant to be retiring. It was the most expensive birthday cake ever!
Dougie’s Goodies was founded in 1983 by Dougie, from the very beginning it was more than just a wee bakery – it was part of the fabric of this town. For over 40 years, families have come through its doors to sweeten up just about any celebration you can imagine! I mean is it really a birthday without a Dougies Goodies cake!
As we looked back over many of the celebrations in our home, we realised one thing stayed consistent – the Dougies Goodies cake! You could always count on the care and consistency of Dougie and his wife Christine.
When the opportunity came up to take over the bakery, it wasn’t a decision we made lightly. We believe it was a chance to continue something truly special, that came along at the right time. We understood that this wasn’t just a business, it was a tradition. And so, with a mix of excitement and respect, we stepped into this new chapter.
One of the things we’re most proud of is that Dougie and Christine are still very much a part of the bakery working away ensuring that the quality and recipes are just the same as they always have been!
For us, the core value of the bakery is simple - Do Good, it's even in our name! It’s something we believe in not just in the way we make our delicious cakes and bakes, but in how we treat our customers! We want everyone who walks through our doors to feel welcomed and appreciated, whether they’re popping in for their usual coffee and bun or visiting for the first time.
Our vision is to pink up the world one layer at a time, we want to spread the word (and the sweetness), getting our goodies into as many hands (and mouths) as possible. Wherever, whenever.
Our mission is to just bake cakes, it may sound simple, but it is a nod to the fact that what goes on here in Dougies Goodies is far more than just baking, it’s creating memories, experiences and sweet moments. Every cake and bake that leaves our bakeries is made with love and passion and we hope to sweeten up our customers’ day, each bite at a time!
We’ve worked hard to preserve the spirit of the bakery while also introducing a few new ideas along the way. We’ve expanded our selection of goodies (including a vegan and gluten free range to cater for everyone), opened our flagship store in Belfast which is located on Fountain Street right in the city centre and currently have over 50 retail partner stores across Northern Ireland, with plans to expand to 100 stores by the end of the year!
Every day at Dougie’s Goodies is special, due to the customers who tell us about their stories from the first birthday cakes to their first visit 30 years ago.
The young ones who point at the counter in excitement (and get a cheeky top hat from the retail team) The quiet nods of recognition from those who come in weekly and know they’ll be met with a smile and something made with care.
This bakery has brought so much joy to so many people over the years, Frank and I feel genuinely honoured to be part of its journey alongside our growing team of over 100 passionate people across the business.
