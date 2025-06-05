A prominent advocate for local renewable energy, Steven Agnew reflects on his time leading RenewableNI and the progress made during his tenure adding ‘the interests of Northern Ireland will always be at the forefront of my mind’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After nearly six years at the helm of RenewableNI, director Steven Agnew has announced he will step down from his position this September to take on a new role with RenewableUK, a co-parent company.

Under his leadership, Steven has helped position RenewableNI as a leading voice in Northern Ireland’s renewable electricity transition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The organisation’s membership has grown to over 60 companies, and its staff from one to four.

During his time as an MLA, and his years at RenewableNI, Steven’s also played a key role in shaping policy goals, particularly targeting a 70% renewable electricity share by 2030 – an ambition that was ultimately surpassed with the adoption of an 80% target.

Announcing his move on LinkedIn, Steven explained: “After almost six years at the helm of RenewableNI, I will be stepping down in September to take up a new role with RenewableUK. “I am really proud of the development of our association. Having taken over NIRIG (the Northern Ireland Renewables Industry Group for those not around at that time!) in 2019, we rebranded and relaunched as RenewableNI in 2020. We have grown the membership to over 60 companies and the staff team from one to four, allowing us to expand our service and increase our visibility. “However, an association’s success should be measured by the strength of the industry it represents, not its own growth for its own sake. My priorities when I started were to get a 70% by 2030 renewables target, and a new support scheme that would re-energise the sector.

"Securing an 80% target was a real achievement that resulted from the collective effort of our industry and reflected policy developments elsewhere. A new support scheme is coming, along with revised planning policies, albeit slower than we would like. I am confident that once these are in place we can see the renewables industry grow again and sustain its place as a vital part of the Northern Ireland economy. “It has been a privilege to work with our members and I am particularly grateful to the Chairs, CEOs and staff team that have supported me and guided RenewableNI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After nearly six years at the helm of RenewableNI, director Steven Agnew has announced he will step down from his position this September to take on a new role with RenewableUK, a co-parent company. Credit RenewableNI