'It will be an incredible opportunity for whoever follows me': The voice of Northern Ireland’s renewable electricity industry sees leadership change as director steps down
After nearly six years at the helm of RenewableNI, director Steven Agnew has announced he will step down from his position this September to take on a new role with RenewableUK, a co-parent company.
Under his leadership, Steven has helped position RenewableNI as a leading voice in Northern Ireland’s renewable electricity transition.
The organisation’s membership has grown to over 60 companies, and its staff from one to four.
During his time as an MLA, and his years at RenewableNI, Steven’s also played a key role in shaping policy goals, particularly targeting a 70% renewable electricity share by 2030 – an ambition that was ultimately surpassed with the adoption of an 80% target.
Announcing his move on LinkedIn, Steven explained: “After almost six years at the helm of RenewableNI, I will be stepping down in September to take up a new role with RenewableUK. “I am really proud of the development of our association. Having taken over NIRIG (the Northern Ireland Renewables Industry Group for those not around at that time!) in 2019, we rebranded and relaunched as RenewableNI in 2020. We have grown the membership to over 60 companies and the staff team from one to four, allowing us to expand our service and increase our visibility. “However, an association’s success should be measured by the strength of the industry it represents, not its own growth for its own sake. My priorities when I started were to get a 70% by 2030 renewables target, and a new support scheme that would re-energise the sector.
"Securing an 80% target was a real achievement that resulted from the collective effort of our industry and reflected policy developments elsewhere. A new support scheme is coming, along with revised planning policies, albeit slower than we would like. I am confident that once these are in place we can see the renewables industry grow again and sustain its place as a vital part of the Northern Ireland economy. “It has been a privilege to work with our members and I am particularly grateful to the Chairs, CEOs and staff team that have supported me and guided RenewableNI.
"As much as I am looking forward to my new role, I will leave RenewableNI with a heavy heart. However, I will be staying within the wider family and the interests of Northern Ireland will always be at the forefront of my mind. Wind Energy Ireland and RenewableUK will lead the appointment of my successor. It will be an incredible opportunity for whoever follows me."
