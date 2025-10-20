Line Of Duty star Adrian Dunbar received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Belfast Business Awards, joining a host of leading businesses who were successful in the 10th anniversary of Belfast Chamber’s prestigious awards programme.

Hosted by the Chamber in partnership with Bank of Ireland, the Belfast Business Awards highlight the exceptional achievements of Belfast companies in driving growth and innovation across the city’s vibrant economy.

Friday night’s hugely-anticipated awards ceremony, attended by over 600 guests at ICC Belfast, saw Brendan McDowell, director at BPerfect Cosmetics, named Business Leader of the Year, with Options IT winning Best Company to Work For (Large) and HNH Partners taking the top prize in the Best Company to Work For (Small) category.

Other notable winners on the night included Ionic Technologies (Business Innovation), iReel (Best New Business), Belfast Met (Digital & Creative Excellence), Belfast City Airport (Social Value) and GLL (Excellence in Contribution to the Community).

Internationally-acclaimed actor Adrian Dunbar, whose other TV credits include Ridley, was recognised by the Chamber for his outstanding contribution to the creative industries, and his role in championing Northern Ireland on the global stage. His award follows Belfast Chamber’s President’s Lunch in April showcasing the city’s creative sector.

Darragh McCarthy, Belfast Chamber President, commented: “This year’s Belfast Business Awards mark a special milestone - 10 years of celebrating the people and organisations that help this city thrive. Over the past decade, these awards have grown to reflect Belfast’s evolving business community, its creativity, and its resilience.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all of this year’s winners and nominees. Your achievements and dedication make a lasting contribution to Belfast’s growth, vibrancy and continued success as a great place to live, work and do business.

“It was a particular honour to recognise Adrian Dunbar with the Lifetime Achievement Award. His exceptional career and commitment to promoting Northern Ireland’s creative industries around the world embodies the spirit of excellence we strive to celebrate. Our arts and cultural sectors are vital to Belfast’s identity, economy and global reputation - and Adrian’s success is a shining example of the talent that continues to inspire pride across our city.”

Adrian Dunbar said: “I’m very happy, pleased and humbled by this recognition. It’s very special, and I’d like to thank everybody. It will sit proudly in my home.”

Paul McClurg, head of Belfast Business Banking at Bank of Ireland, explained: “Business and enterprise play a vital role in the growth of the Northern Ireland economy and we are proud to support the Belfast Chamber Business Awards to shine a light on the excellence, ambition and imagination of Belfast businesses.

“This year we’re also marking an important milestone at Bank of Ireland as we celebrate 200 years since the opening of our first branches locally. While there have been many economic and societal changes over that time, our commitment to supporting innovation, entrepreneurship and enterprise remains as steadfast as ever.

“Congratulations to each of this year’s inspiring and deserving winners.”

The awards shone a spotlight on other exceptional individual achievements, with Ben Ringland of The Ringland Group named Young Business Person of the Year (Under 35) and Brenda McDonald of Eversheds Sutherland recognised for her outstanding contribution, receiving the honour of Employee of the Year.

The Spirit of Belfast Award, one of the evening’s most prestigious accolades, was presented to Phil Ervine of Taste & Tour, acknowledging his passion for showcasing the city’s culture, hospitality, and entrepreneurial energy.

The full list of Belfast Business Awards winners is below:

Best New Business Award – winner iReel, highly commended – voco Belfast

Digital & Creative Excellence Award – winner Belfast Met, highly commended Horrible Brands

Business Innovation Award winner - Ionic Technologies, highly commended Examen

Social Value Award – winner Belfast City Airport, highly commended Translink – York Street GLL

Business Leader of the Year Award – winner Brendan McDowell – BPerfect Cosmetics, highly commended Jack Duddy – Hire IQ

Best Company to Work For Award – Small winner HNH Partners, highly commended Wibble MIS Claims

Best Company to Work For Award – Large – winner Options IT, highly commended Belfast City Airport / Musgrave Northern Ireland

Business Success Award – winner Diaceutics, highly commended Nomadic Watches

Communication Excellence Award – Musgrave Northern Ireland, highly commended Hire IQ / Amelia Hall

Employee of the Year – winner Brenda McDonald – Eversheds Sutherland, highly commended Andrew McWhirter – Amelia Hall

Excellence in Contribution to the Community – winner GLL, highly commended Belfast Harbour

Young Business Person of the Year Award (U35) – winner Ben Ringland – The Ringland Group

Spirit of Belfast Award – winner Phil Ervine – Taste & Tour, highly commended William McIlroy – Titanic Hotel

Customer Service Excellence Award – winner Leaf IT

Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Award – winner HLM Architects

Excellence in Hospitality Award – winner voco Belfast, highly commended Craft Event Co

Team of the Year Award – winner Inclutech

Lifetime Achievement Award – winner Adrian Dunbar

—

1 . Belfast Business Awards Hosted by Belfast Chamber in partnership with Bank of Ireland, the Belfast Business Awards highlight the exceptional achievements of Belfast companies in driving growth and innovation across the city’s vibrant economy Photo: DARREN KIDD Photo Sales

2 . Belfast Business Awards Paul McClurg, head of Belfast Business Banking at Bank of Ireland pictured presenting the Lifetime Achievement Award to Line Of Duty star Adrian Dunbar Photo: i Photo Sales

3 . Belfast Business Awards HNH Partners took home the top prize in the Best Company to Work For (Small) category at Belfast Chamber’s Business Awards Photo: DARREN KIDD Photo Sales