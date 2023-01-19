Italian restaurant Castello Italia, Carrickfergus has bagged a top digital review award from US-based online travel giant Tripadvisor.

The at Scotch Quarter restaurant, which opened in 2017, was praised by the travel platform for its consistent delivery of great service which beckoned a string of positive feedback and recommendations throughout the year.

The Travellers’ Choice award is chosen by customers who share their experiences on Tripadvisor.

Commending Castello Italia, the digital behemoth, said: “This has been a time of unprecedented challenges for hospitality businesses around the globe. Against this backdrop, standing out to your guests and maintaining high levels of customer satisfaction is a massive accomplishment.

"Earning a Travellers’ Choice Award means you have consistently delivered positive experiences over the past year, promoting guests to leave you great reviews on Tripadvisor.”

It puts winners in the top 10% of Tripadvisor’s global business listings for 2022.

Castello Italia was born from a passion for Mediterranean cuisine. Its goal is to offer classic flavoursome dishes synonymous with Italy in a relaxed café and restaurant environment set across two floors and overlooking Belfast Lough.

From creamy gelato and wholesome lunches in the cafe area to pasta, pollo and Prosecco in the refined restaurant setting, Castello Italia’s menu has been attracting the approval of restaurant-goers from Carrickfergus and beyond.

Its menu changes seasonally ensuring visitors are consistently inspired by the talent and experimentation of the chefs there.

Speaking about the award Artur Cufaj, owner, Castello Italia, explained: “It is always wonderful to win an award and we have been very fortunate over our lifetime to win many prestigious titles but to win a Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award really speaks from the heart of our customers.

“It tells us that we’re delivering what we set out to do which is to pair fine Italian food using local produce, with the best of Northern Irish hospitality.

Italian restaurant Castello Italia, Carrickfergus has bagged a top digital review award from US-based online travel giant Tripadvisor. Pictured is John McGhee, assistant manager and Artur Cufaj, owner

“Online reviews are completely unbiased and tell a story from the experience of our customers. We want to thank them for not only supporting us by coming to the restaurant but to share their experience, and positively, online, to beckon this award.”

Last year Castello Italia scooped five YesChef titles at the all-Ireland event which was held in Limerick.

The team was presented with Best Italian Restaurant for Ulster, Best Italian for all of Ireland, Best Front of House for Ulster Manager – David Long, GM, Best Front of House for Ulster Manager John McGhee, Assistant GM and Best Front of House for all of Ireland.

Prior to the pandemic it picked up two gongs at the 2019 YesChef event.