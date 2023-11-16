A magnificent 19th-century Neo-Gothic oak pulpit by Charles Buisine-Rigot and a boneshakers bicycle are set to be the centrepieces of the auction which can be viewed in Derrys of Armagh this Sunday

Items from the iconic Medussa Antiek and Salvage Yard in Belgium go under the hammer in Co Armagh this week.

Symbolic of the sale’s grandeur, a magnificent 19th-century Neo-Gothic oak pulpit by Charles Buisine-Rigot and a boneshakers bicycle are set to be the centrepieces of the online auction which has already gleaned huge interest both in Northern Ireland and abroad.

This extraordinary sale features the contents of the renowned European salvage yard which closed in 2022, and will be on display in Derrys of Armagh this Sunday (November 19).

Other items for viewing at the Annaghmore pre-sale range from an iconic AMSCO-crafted 1930s dentist’s table to the whimsical taxidermy bison with a drinks cabinet, with each piece narrating a distinct historical tale.

Auctioneer Victor Mee alongside Bryan and Katy Mee of Derrys of Armagh believe the sale is a huge opportunity for collectors and a celebration of history, craftsmanship and the eternal charm of antiques.

Bryan Mee, explained: “The closure of Medussa, a hub for collectors since 1984, brings this unprecedented collection to the market. It’s not just an auction, it’s a celebration of history, craftsmanship and the eternal charm of antiques. We are excited to offer such an eclectic mix that showcases the beauty and versatility of antiques, proving they are timeless pieces that fit modern tastes and stand the test of time.”

With 1500 lots in the sale, The Medussa Architectural & Antique Sale is a mammoth auction and a welcome boost for the local area.

Owner of Derrys of Armagh, Gerard Derry, added: “The Medussa collection is a wonderful illustration of why we do what we do. The eclectic mix of lots appearing and their origin from Medussa, which was a serious treasure trove of the striking, the rare and the strange, ignites a passion and makes working on a sale like this a real labour of love. We’ve had a really fun time cataloguing alongside the esteemed team at Victor Mees, and we’re beyond excited to now show it all off and hopefully ignite a passion within others.”

The auction also extends into decor with a musical cherubs fibreglass plaque, as well as Victorian stained glass windows all coming under the hammer. Remarkable furniture includes a pair of tan leather wingback chairs, vibrant Art Deco style tub chairs, Italian-style cowhide and contemporary chrome chairs.

Rare finds continue with a 20th-century haberdashery cupboard and an array of outdoor ornaments, like the Italian Ceccarelli urns and four seasons ceramic figures. A surefire favourite, the Great Dane statues are undoubtedly poised to captivate bidders.

Highlighted lots also encompass a St. Anthony figure, a 19th-century Madonna and Child, an oak and brass ticket booth and iron deck cannons. The sale features a brass and metal distillery pump, a driftwood bar counter and Lady Lavery collectable coins and notes.

The Medussa Architectural & Antique Sale takes place on November 21 to 23 (live online from 5:30 pm). Viewing will take place on Sunday, November 19 from 10am until 5pm at Derrys of Armagh, 85 Teaguy Road, Annaghmore, Co. Armagh.

Full details and bidding registration are available at here, where the legacy of Medussa awaits a new chapter.

1 . Pictured here is Gerard Derry of Derrys Furniture, Armagh with Victor Mee of Victor Mee Auctions, Cavan with just one of the key lots from Victor Mee's Medussa Architectural & Antique Sale all of which will be going on sale via an online auction on Nov 21,22 & 23. Top items in the collection include a taxidermy model of Bison with drinks cabinet pictured here as well as a grand array of distinct historical artifacts and charming antiques. For more information visit victormeeauctions.ie Picture Andres Poveda Gerard Derry of Derrys Furniture, Armagh with Victor Mee of Victor Mee Auctions with a taxidermy model of Bison with drinks cabinet just one of the key lots from Victor Mee's Medussa Architectural & Antique Sale Photo: Andres Poveda Photo Sales

2 . Pictured here is Gerard Derry of Derrys Furniture, Armagh with Victor Mee of Victor Mee Auctions, Cavan with just one of the key lots from Victor Mee's Medussa Architectural & Antique Sale all of which will be going on sale via an online auction on Nov 21,22 & 23. Top items in the collection include a resin lifesize butcher figure (H 183cm x W 100cm x D 62cm) Est: €600 - €1200 pictured here as well as a grand array of distinct historical artifacts and charming antiques. For more information visit victormeeauctions.ie Picture Andres Poveda Gerard Derry of Derrys Furniture, Armagh with Victor Mee of Victor Mee Auctions with a resin life-size butcher figure Photo: Andres Poveda Photo Sales

3 . Pictured here is Victor Mee of Victor Mee Auctions, Cavan with Gerard Derry of Derrys Furniture, Armagh with some of the key lots from Victor Mee's Medussa Architectural & Antique Sale all of which will be going on sale via an online auction on Nov 21,22 & 23. Top items in the collection include Framed Lady Lavery collectable original coins and bank notes, an Early 20th C. instant full plate field camera and a original Dr D Jaynes tonic poster pictured here as well as a grand array of distinct historical artifacts and charming antiques. For more information visit victormeeauctions.ie Picture Andres Poveda Victor Mee of Victor Mee Auctions with Gerard Derry of Derrys Furniture, Armagh with framed Lady Lavery collectable original coins and bank notes, an early 20th century instant full plate field camera and a original Dr D Jaynes tonic poster Photo: Andres Poveda Photo Sales

4 . Pictured here is Gerard Derry of Derrys Furniture, Armagh with Victor Mee of Victor Mee Auctions, Cavan with just one of the key lots from Victor Mee's Medussa Architectural & Antique Sale all of which will be going on sale via an online auction on Nov 21,22 & 23. Top items in the collection include Pair of Wooden hand carved Egyptian pharaoh busts (H 40cm x W 30cm x D 22cm) pictured here as well as a grand array of distinct historical artifacts and charming antiques. For more information visit victormeeauctions.ie Picture Andres Poveda Gerard Derry of Derrys Furniture, Armagh with Victor Mee of Victor Mee Auctions with a pair of wooden hand carved Egyptian pharaoh busts Photo: Andres Poveda Photo Sales