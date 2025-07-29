Every Sunday for the next 10 weeks, Belfast’s cultural heart will host a curated market of handmade art, crafts, and gifts – paving the way for a pedestrian-first future in the city centre

The Cathedral Quarter (CQ) BID, in partnership with Urban Events NI, has announced the launch of the first CQ Sunday Art Market.

Taking place every Sunday from 10am – 3pm on Hill Street, Belfast, the event starts this Sunday (July 27), and runs for the next 10 weeks.

This pilot initiative aims to bring life to the heart of Belfast’s cultural district on Sunday mornings, offering residents and visitors a unique experience. CQ BID hopes the market will become a permanent, year-round fixture, a cultural experience, a platform for local talent,

and a glimpse into the future of a pedestrianised Cathedral Quarter.

Visitors to the CQ Sunday Art Market can expect a carefully curated selection of art, craft and gifts, all handmade by talented local artists and small business owners from across Northern Ireland. It’s a chance for people not only to pick up one of a kind items but to connect with the makers and creators and learn their stories and hear the passion that goes into creating each piece.

Hill Street will be closed to traffic from 6am – 5pm every Sunday during the market period with stalls open to the public 10am – 3pm. Pedestrian access remains open and fully accessible. Visitors can enter Hill Street from Commercial Court, Exchange Place, Gordon Street and Waring Street.

The initiative has been welcomed by many local businesses, who see it as a vital opportunity to attract footfall and provide visitors with things to do in the area on a Sunday morning, as well as another reason to spend time in Belfast city centre.

Damien Corr from Cathedral Quarter BID said: “We are delighted to announce the first CQ Sunday Art Market on Hill Street in the heart of the Cathedral Quarter. The market serves as a preview of the vibrant, people-first environment a pedestrianised Hill Street can offer, which will be in place by autumn of this year. It’s an exciting time for the Cathedral Quarter and we look forward to continually working with businesses to further enhance the vibrancy of the district.”

Operations director of Bennachor Group, Sorcha Wolsey, added: “Bennachor Group has been working closely with the Cathedral Quarter BID and we’re delighted to support the new CQ Sunday Art Market on Hill Street. It’s a brilliant opportunity to bring energy and footfall to an otherwise quiet part of the city on a Sunday morning, creating a fresh platform for local traders while drawing more people into the heart of the

Cathedral Quarter.”

Jarron O’Neill Watson, owner of 2Taps restaurant, added: “As a local restaurant based in the heart of the Cathedral Quarter, we’re delighted to

