A Northern Ireland man is trading a life of plumbing for the high seas, embarking on an epic journey that will take him around the world as part of the Clipper Race.

The adventure, which spans 40,000 nautical miles, will see Bob Brown from Belfast race across some of the world’s most treacherous oceans aboard a 70-foot racing yacht. Remarkably, the sixty-year-old plumbing, heating and gas engineer had no sailing experience when he signed up, but is determined to take on the challenge of a lifetime.

The Clipper Race is a grueling endurance test, divided into eight legs and 16 stages. Bob will take part in the full circumnavigation, racing alongside over 50 nations in one of the toughest maritime events on the planet.

Currently in the middle of his training the race is a dream come true fro Bob: “It has always been an itch, an adventure I wanted to do. And now things have aligned with family and work. I am of a certain age where I may not be able to do it in a few years so now was the ideal opportunity.

“I was looking to do something else to celebrate my 60th and I decided to see how far the same amount of money would get me on the Clipper Race, which was around Australia. But by the time I got through the interview stage I thought ‘why start something and not finish it?’

“I’m all-in or nothing at all. So I’m all in for the full circumnavigation! I thought I’d never get the chance to do the rest of it so I’m doing the whole thing.”

Bob will depart on this adventure on August 31, setting sail on the only race in the world where organisers supply a fleet of identical racing yachts, each with a fully qualified skipper and first mate to safely guide the crew.

However whilst Bob has done some sailing for most of his life, by his own admission the Clipper Race is: “a different kettle of fish!”

Throughout the 11-month adventure, Bob will face storm force winds, tackle waves higher than a two-story house, work through searing hot and freezing cold temperatures, electrical storms, water spouts and squalls, all whilst racing for 24hrs a day.

He’s already completed two of the Clipper Race’s four levels of training, which equip non-professionals with the sailing knowledge to tackle up to six ocean crossings, and to live for weeks at a time at sea with up to 22 other people.

Speaking after his Level 2 training week, Bob explained: “It was everything I was hoping for and more. We had some cold, rough weather which was good to challenge myself and my kit. We’ve had all weather from sun to rain to big winds and light winds. It’s been a challenge but a really enjoyable one from start to finish. “It’s been a real test and has spurred me on for Level 3 and Level 4 training and I can’t wait for the race to start.”

Behind every Clipper Race Crew member is a network of support and for Bob, there’s no exception.

He continued: “It took a while to pluck up the courage to present the idea of doing the Clipper Race to my partner! But she’s good about it. My parents are really supportive, they think it's a great thing to do. My kids are supporting me from back home, too. Everyone’s behind me and have been supportive.”

He’s even set up a blog to keep everyone updated on his progress, sharing his highs and lows with family, friends, and even his customers.

He added: “I am going to be running a blog so people can read about where I am, the ups and the downs. The plan is to send that back to my two sons who will run the blog. When I get to port, I can do some more of it myself. Really it’s for friends, family and even some of my customers who want to follow me around the world!

"I’m hoping when I return after the race that I’ll still have a business to carry on!”

Inspired by Bob’s story? There's still spots on the Start Line of the Clipper 2025-26 Race. To find out more and download an information pack, head to the application page of the Clipper Race website.

