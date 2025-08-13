Cookstown-based firm invests in new machinery, office upgrades and team growth as it targets new markets across Europe and Scandinavia

Cookstown mechanical engineering firm Bruce Engineering has purchased new machinery and is set to begin exporting to new markets across Europe, including Scandinavia, after securing £800,000 in funding support from Danske Bank.

Founded by James Bruce in 1958, Bruce Engineering has remained a family-owned and operated business for three generations.

Managed today by Reuben and Lorraine Bruce, the business supplies a variety of different industries, including quarrying, recycling and materials processing industries. The business specialises in the manufacturing and installation of modular aggregate washing plants and provide solutions to the unique washing requirements of its customers.

Backed by funding support from Danske Bank, Bruce Engineering has purchased new, high-tech machinery, allowing them to perform large-scale plant manufacture and installations in the UK, which will further expand its’ offerings into new markets.

In addition the financial support has enabled the manufacturer to refurbish its offices in Cookstown in November of 2024, creating an in-house environment which allows for larger contracts to be fulfilled.

Furthermore the business has invested in the growth of its team, employing two additional members of staff, including a Design Engineer. Bruce Engineering currently has a dedicated team of 30 staff, with experience in the manufacturing and installation of modular aggregate washing plants.

Lorraine Bruce, financial director at Bruce Engineering, said: “The funding has allowed us to grow our turnover, refurbish our offices and expand our presence across Europe. We have also been able to continue to strengthen Bruce Engineering’s presence in our home market of the UK and Ireland, where long-standing relationships remain a cornerstone of our ongoing success.

“The support we have received since moving to Danske Bank in 2023 has been invaluable to the business. We have had consistent support and engagement throughout our banking relationship and all the team are responsive, professional and helpful.”