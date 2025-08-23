As the school holidays draw to a close, three sunflower fields across Northern Ireland are offering locals and tourists alike a golden opportunity this Bank Holiday weekend.

From Loughgall to Portglenone and Donaghadee, fields of sunflowers have been drawing thousands of families, tourists, and photographers alike with trails, viewing spots and a last chance to capture that perfect summer photo.

In Loughgall, George & Tommy’s Sunflower Field – located at 33 Ballytyrone Road – opened last week and has already welcomed hundreds of visitors. The field is open daily from 10am to 9pm through Monday, August 25, with the potential to stay open a few extra days due to high demand.

William Gilpin of Gilfresh Produce, explained: “My sons George (4) and Tommy (2) planted around 175,000 sunflower seeds during late May/early June and have been watching them grow everyday since.

"Thanks to the great weather, we saw about 150,000 sunflowers bloom – it’s been an amazing sight.”

The field is free to enter, with voluntary donations supporting Air Ambulance Northern Ireland. So far, over £5,000 has been raised, with hopes to exceed £8,000 by the end of the week.

William explained: “We’ve seen a steady flow of visitors, in their hundreds at least, come through the gates and we were planning to keep open until Bank Holiday Monday. However due to the demand we might stay open an extra few days.

“We would like to thank family, friends, neighbours and the local community for all their support and urge everyone to come along, walk through scenic trails, snap photos from the viewing platform, and pick your own flowers to take home.”

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own cutters if they’d like to pick sunflowers, although pre-cut flowers are available at the gate.

Further north, Sunflower Field Portglenone, located on Gortgole Road, is also opened this weekend to much anticipation..adding yesterday (Friday) on social media ‘It’s the news you are all waiting for...’

Though flower picking isn’t available, the field features a series of accessible walking paths, ideal for families with prams or anyone looking to enjoy a relaxing stroll.

The field is open daily from 10am to 8pm, with entry priced at £2 for children (ages 1–15) and £4 for adults. Visitors are reminded that cash is required for entry, though ATMs are available nearby in Portglenone. Free parking is available beside the field, and dogs are welcome if kept on a lead.

They added: ‘We can’t wait to see you all again’.

Meanwhile, in Donaghadee, the popular Flavour First sunflower attraction had officially wrapped up its season — until this week’s announcement of a surprise “Golden Goodbye” event on Bank Holiday Monday, August 25.

After an early bloom in mid-July, the farm had remained open for several weeks, welcoming thousands of visitors. Now, for one final day, the gates will reopen for a farewell celebration — but only for those who pre-book tickets online.

“Our sunflower and summer nature attractions are now closed,” the farm shared in a statement on social media.

"After an early bloom and race to get opened in mid July we have been fortunate enough to be open for a lengthy period to showcase our lovely blooms but as nature goes it is now time for our fields, farm and family to take a rest.

"We want to say thank you for all your support over the last few weeks, we truly appreciate your visits and are delighted that so many made it along to the farm.

"Our family especially wants to thank our wonderful friendly staff who have warmly welcomed every visitor and worked hard during our Summer season.

"For those who didn't get to make it this summer the good news is that we are opening again for a Golden Goodbye on Bank Holiday Monday 25 August for an end to the summer celebration day.

“We hope that our farm has given you special moments and magical memories to cherish over the last few weeks and we look forward to welcoming you all again in the coming seasons.”

Tickets and full details for the Golden Goodbye event are available at flavourfirst.com/events-2.

1 . Sunflowers George & Tommy’s Sunflower Field opened last week and is now open daily from 10am to 9pm until Monday, August 25 Photo: u Photo Sales

2 . Sunflowers George & Tommy’s Sunflower Field — located at 33 Ballytyrone Road — has blossomed into a surprise hit this August. Run by William Gilpin of Gilfresh Produce and inspired by his young sons, George (4) and Tommy (2), the field boasts over 150,000 sunflowers grown from 175,000 seeds planted earlier this summer Photo: u Photo Sales

3 . Sunflowers George & Tommy’s Sunflower Field opened last week and is now open daily from 10am to 9pm until Monday, August 25 Photo: u Photo Sales