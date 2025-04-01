Centra on Main Street in Toome has officially relaunched following a major refurbishment and investment of £300,000. Pictured is owner Ryan Cathcart with staff

Centra in Toome has officially relaunched following a major refurbishment and investment of £300,000.

The Main Street store, which supports 22 jobs in the community, was recently acquired by experienced retailer Ryan Cathcart, who operates Centra stores on Roguery Road, Toome and on Castledawson Road in Magherafelt.

Commenting at the launch of the refurbished store, Ryan explained: “We’re proud to unveil a fresh new look in the store which has been a fixture in the community for many years. Feedback so far has been very positive, and we look forward to providing shoppers with an extensive range, great value and excellent customer service for many years to come.”

Centra sales manager Norman Bennett, continued: “Congratulations to our independent retail partner Ryan on his newly refreshed store – a lot of work has gone into the transformation and it’s clear to see customers are impressed with the changes. It’s a real asset to the community, offering the height of convenience at great value. We have worked in partnership with Ryan for many years and are delighted to see this new addition to his business; I’d like to wish him and the team all the best with the new store.”

Other features in the store include a Frank and Honest coffee dock, which features 100% compostable coffee cups, plastic free coffee capsules and Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee beans.

Centra is also committed to supporting local suppliers, with Musgrave NI spending more than £166m on local food and drink annually, working with more than 3,000 local farmers, over 240 local suppliers and stocking over 4,500 local products across its stores, including the new Good Food Locally Sourced range of meal solutions.

Centra on Main Street in Toome has officially relaunched following a major refurbishment and investment of £300,000. Pictured is Centra sales manager Norman Bennett and owners Ciara and Ryan Cathcart