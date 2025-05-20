Northern Ireland construction firm Kelly Brothers has successfully completed and recently completed the handover of their latest high-profile development at Merchants Quay in Newry. Pictured is an aerial image of the development (centre) at Merchants Quay, Newry

The transformational city-centre project by Kelly Brothers delivers 38 modern apartments and prime retail space, marking a major milestone in Newry’s urban regeneration

This is a significant milestone of a transformational project for the city, which comprises 38 modern apartments and three prime ground-floor retail units that will revitalise a previously underutilised brownfield site of disused garages and showroom buildings.

The Merchants Quay development is further evidence of how Kelly Brothers continue to set the standard for quality construction and community-centred regeneration across the island of Ireland.

Located in the heart of the Newry Conservation Area overlooking the canal, the project has been carefully designed to respect the historic character of the area while bringing new energy and purpose to the city centre.

Ronan Kelly, managing director of Kelly Brothers, added: “Merchants Quay is a great example of what we strive to achieve as a company — thoughtful, sustainable, architecturally superior development that respects local heritage whilst creating real value for people to live and work in the area.

“It’s more than bricks and mortar; it’s about strengthening the fabric of our towns and cities. We’re delighted to play our part in supporting the continued growth of Newry and to contribute something meaningful and positive to the city.”

Managing director Ronan Kelly, pictured on site at Merchants Quay with Cllr Pete Byrne, chair of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, Michael Francey, principal at MDF Architecture and Sam McKee, director at Turley

Kelly Brothers’ long-standing reputation for the delivery of high-quality homes and their attention to detail is on full display in the Merchants Quay project. From energy-efficient construction to accessible design and thoughtful landscaping, every element has been planned with longevity, usability, and visual appeal in mind.

Chairperson of Newry, Mourne & Down District Council (NMDDC), Cllr Pete Bryne, explained: "The redevelopment of Merchants Quay is a welcome investment in the heart of Newry and a strong example of what thoughtful regeneration can deliver for our district. Kelly Brothers have delivered a scheme that enhances our city’s built environment, provides much-needed housing, and supports our vision for a vibrant, sustainable, and prosperous Newry.”

Clanmill Housing will manage the new apartments, which are a mix of one and two-bedroom homes, showcasing their extensive experience of providing high-quality homes and support services across Northern Ireland.