Kailash Chada, President, NI Chamber

​As the Northern Ireland Assembly returns from recess this week, the business community is clear about what’s needed – and that’s delivery.

The Executive has a legislative programme and a Programme for Government. As we move closer to the end of the current mandate, now it must show that it can use these tools to drive real, measurable progress on the issues that matter most to economic growth and public confidence.

Politics is increasingly difficult the world over. Trying to govern right now is not easy. Competing demands, fiscal constraints, and the challenge of achieving political consensus to move ahead is fraught with difficulty. But with the right approach and a spirit of co-operation, there is opportunity for meaningful progress in Northern Ireland.

Prioritising issues is key. As a business community, we want to see action in areas that not only accelerate economic growth but underpin delivery on multiple parts of the Programme for Government.

Planning reform is one top priority. For years, Northern Ireland’s planning system has been a brake on development. It is slow, under-resourced and not investor friendly. The result has been delays to housing, renewable energy, and infrastructure projects that are vital to our economy and our environment.

It is not all bad; we have seen improvement in some areas in the past 12 months, including improvements in processing times, but there is still a lot to do. For NI Chamber’s members that means resourcing statutory consultees, reforming the Planning Appeals Commission, and embedding accountability across the system.

Closely linked is the urgent need to address our failing wastewater infrastructure. NI Water’s current funding model means it is unable to effectively upgrade, replace and build the new sewerage infrastructure needed for our towns and cities. Because this has not been properly addressed for many years, the problem has escalated to a point that the system cannot take new connections in many areas, while much of the existing infrastructure is operating at over-capacity. We face a stark choice; continue to defer the inevitable or confront it with clarity and a commitment to long-term reform.

Every report which has been undertaken to date has said that a solution needs to involve some form of revenue raising. The NI Executive has made it clear that to date, this is not part of its plan. However, a report published earlier this year by NI Chamber, The Construction Employers Federation and the Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations (NIFHA) sets out mechanisms for keeping any levy to an absolute minimum, along with other measures.

The ‘Good Jobs’ Bill is another issue the business community has been watching closely. As the only UK region with devolved employment law, Northern Ireland can shape a labour market that is both fair and competitive. But that requires a Bill that supports business growth, not one that adds complexity or cost. NI Chamber’s response to the consultation has been clear: the Bill must enhance our competitive proposition and be developed in partnership.

Finally, we need to pick up the pace on public sector transformation. Public service reform and creating better prosperity for our communities are interconnected, so it is not an argument about one or other. We need to do both if we are going to deliver good jobs, better wellbeing and a place where our young people want to stay and develop businesses. Evidence shows that economically ambitious places have healthier people, better productivity levels, and can attract significantly more investment. So, let's see a drive for prosperity alongside the realities of dealing with our waiting lists.