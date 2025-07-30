'It's refreshing to join a firm where senior lawyers are empowered': Manchester employment law firm appoints former local DWF and Taughans director to lead its expansion into Northern Ireland
Manchester-based employment law firm Watershed has appointed a senior lawyer to lead its expansion into Northern Ireland, marking a key milestone in the firm’s national growth strategy.
Rachel Richardson joins from DWF, where she headed the NI employment team, and brings more than 20 years’ experience advising on TUPE, executive exits, discrimination and whistleblowing claims.
She is dual-qualified in Northern Ireland and Great Britain and is recognised for handling complex, multi-jurisdictional cases.
Based in Belfast, she will play a key role in expanding the firm’s presence across Northern Ireland and Great Britain.
Her advocacy spans both the Industrial and Fair Employment Tribunal in Northern Ireland and Employment Tribunals in England, including multi-day hearings for high-profile clients.
Rachel said: "Watershed stands out for the calibre of its legal work and the culture it has built - one that values autonomy, trust, and real client impact.
"It's refreshing to join a firm where senior lawyers are empowered to deliver high-quality work without the politics of partnership structures. I’m looking forward to building on Watershed’s reputation across both jurisdictions."
Victoria Young, head of firm at Watershed, added: "Rachel’s reputation speaks for itself. She brings outstanding technical ability, real-world pragmatism, and a strong track record of leading teams and complex cases.
"As we continue to grow, particularly in Northern Ireland, she is exactly the kind of senior lawyer we want on board — collaborative, commercially-minded, and trusted by clients."
Watershed is part of business consultancy Collinson Grant.
