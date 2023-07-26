A new restaurant and bar has opened at Castlereagh Hills Golf Course.

The Hills Bar & Restaurant, founded by entrepreneur and owner of Dished Up Deli catering company Philip Davison, has created 10 new jobs for the venue with plans to add to the team throughout the summer.

The menu consists of a variety of classic homemade dishes focused on supporting local producers and is open seven days a week for both members of the golf club and the public.

Philip said: “We’re delighted to have been appointed to manage the hospitality services here at Castlereagh Hills Golf Course and I’m delighted to bring the Hills Bar & Restaurant brand to our patrons.

“Not only are there breath-taking views across the green but we have the ability to host up to 150 people for private functions such as weddings, funerals, christenings, birthdays, engagements and much more.”

Attending the official opening of The Hills Bar & Restaurant, chair of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Communities and Wellbeing Committee, councillor Thomas Beckett, said: “I was pleased to attend the launch of the newly opened The Hills Bar & Restaurant at Castlereagh Hills Golf Course. Having gained a merited reputation as one of Northern Ireland’s best hidden gem courses, The Hills is a welcomed addition to the popular 18-hole golf course in the Lisburn Castlereagh area.

“The menu has a varied offering coupled with the remarkable views from the balcony overlooking the course, this is sure to be a popular eatery with golfers and members of the public alike.”

A new restaurant and bar has opened at Castlereagh Hills Golf Course. The Hills Bar & Restaurant, founded by entrepreneur and owner of Dished Up Deli catering company Philip Davison, has created 10 new jobs for the venue with plans to add to the team throughout the summer. Pictured are councillor Thomas Beckett, chair of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s communities & wellbeing committee pictured alongside the mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, councillor Andrew Gowan and director of The Hills Bar & Restaurant Philip Davidson.

Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, councillor Andrew Gowan, continued: “It is encouraging to see this new venture in the Lisburn Castlereagh area, offering a local option for families, individuals and couples to enjoy an eating out experience.

“The family-run restaurant prides themselves on excellent customer service so I would encourage locals and those further afield to come down and enjoy The Hills experience.”

Mr Davidson added: “We are thrilled to open here at the scenic Castlereagh Hills Golf Course and to be able to welcome members of the public and golfers to our fully licensed bar and restaurant.

