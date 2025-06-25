A cherished family-owned pub that has served as a cornerstone of the local community for generations is now looking for new owners.

Hunters Bar, a well-known and much-loved establishment in the heart of Carey, has officially been put up for sale by the Hunter family.

In a heartfelt social media post, owners Teddy and Dolores Hunter, along with their family, shared the emotional news with loyal patrons and friends: “It’s with a heavy heart that we share this news. As many of you know, we’ve made the decision to put our beloved family pub up for sale.

“Hunters Bar has been part of our family for as long as we can remember, and deciding to let it go hasn’t been easy. But after many happy years, we feel it’s time for us to enjoy a bit of freedom and look forward to new adventures.

“If you, or someone you know, might be interested in taking on this wonderful business and becoming part of its next chapter, you can check out the listing here.

“Hunters has always been more than just a business - it’s been at the heart of the community, with its welcoming front bar, spacious back restaurant/private function area, and fantastic beer garden that have hosted so many brilliant times.

“We want to take this moment to thank each and every one of our staff members and customers, especially the amazing community of Carey, for your loyalty, friendship, and support. You’ve made the pub what it is, and we’re truly grateful.

“Don’t worry! We’re not going anywhere just yet! We’ll be continuing to run the bar as normal until it’s sold, and we plan to go out in style with some fun events and celebrations along the way! So keep an eye out! We hope you’ll join us for some unforgettable nights.

“Thank you again for everything! Here’s to all the memories we’ve shared and the good times still to come!”

1 . Hunters Hunters Bar, a well-known and much-loved establishment in the heart of Carey, has officially been put up for sale by the Hunter family. See Propertypal Photo: u Photo Sales

