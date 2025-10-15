After 34 years at Prestige Shoe Repairs, Denvir McShane steps into ownership — keeping a proud Lisburn tradition alive with support from Ulster Bank

A familiar face on Lisburn’s high street has taken a major step forward after more than three decades in the shoe repair trade.

Denvir McShane, a well-known local cobbler, has acquired the premises and goodwill of Prestige Shoe Repairs, the long-established business where he first began his career as an apprentice 34 years ago.

Supported by Ulster Bank, the acquisition marks a proud milestone for McShane who is helping to secure the future of a traditional craft.

“I’ve spent my whole working life here, learning the trade,” he said.

“It was just a few months after leaving school that Charlie Rice, the original owner, took me under his wing and showed me the ropes.

"In the 34 years that have passed since I’m really proud to have served generations of customers in the area. To now own the business and continue this craft, in this community, is very special to me.”

Denvir McShane with Ulster Bank business development manager Paul Reid

Prestige Shoe Repairs has been part of the local retail landscape for over 50 years, providing shoe repair services and, in more recent years, key cutting.

Ulster Bank business development manager Paul Reid explained: “Traditional trades are a very important part of our local economy. Denvir’s passion for his work, his experience, and his skill in this craft make him the kind of entrepreneur we’re proud to support.”

The need to be more circular has given rise to conscious consumers whose purchasing decisions are increasingly mindful of their social, environmental, and ethical impact.

This is where traditional businesses like Prestige Shoe Repairs can really find footing in today’s market, as Denvir explains.

