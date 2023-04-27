Made with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and Coca-Cola, Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola ready-to-drink is inspired by the classic bar cocktail known and enjoyed around the world.

Last year, Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola announced that they would be teaming up to provide fans with the option to enjoy the drink inspired by one of the world’s most popular branded “bar calls” – a cocktail ordered with specific brand names – in a convenient, ready-to-drink format.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The product resulting from this global agreement between the two iconic brands will hit shelves in Ireland and Northern Ireland, alongside other markets in Europe - before expanding to other global markets in Latin America and Asia throughout 2023. The product debuted in Mexico in November 2022.

Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola have officially launched Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola ready-to-drink (RTD) in Ireland and Northern Ireland

Johnny Scott, Coffee & Premium Spirits business director, Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland, said: “Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola is a number one bar call in the world and now, we are delighted to be able to bring it to consumers in a new ready-to-drink offering."

Nikos Koumettis, president Europe OU, at The Coca-Cola Company, explained: “Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola RTD was born ready to be a fan-favourite, boldly bringing our flavours together to form this iconic pairing. Both of our brands are inspired by our fans’ endless innovation in mixing the best, to get the best, and we can’t wait for them to give this a try.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marshall Farrer, EVP, chief strategic growth officer and president Europe, from Brown-Forman, the owner of Jack Daniel’s, added: “We are thrilled that Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola RTD is expanding to new markets, delivering the unique taste that was made to set the standard for bar calls around the world to our fans in Europe.”