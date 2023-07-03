Mr O’Kane, who worked at the university for 24 years until his retirement in 2018, was awarded an Honorary Doctorate as part of the graduation celebrations.

James played a leading role in the development of Queen’s University as a centre of global excellence and a key driver in the growth of the knowledge economy in Northern Ireland. During his time at Queen’s, student numbers grew from 13,000 to just under 24,000 and annual research grants increased from £10m to over £100m.

An accountant by profession, James has been a leading advocate of technology and knowledge transfer. He is a former director of the Northern Ireland Science Park, Catalyst Inc, IRTU, Kainos and Qubis Limited, serving as the latter’s chair until 2022. He recognised the importance of the university’s connections with business and industry and the link between world class research, innovation and wealth creation, as evidenced in successful start-ups such as Andor Technologies, Fusion, Titan IC and Kainos.

Mr O’Kane said: “'It is a real pleasure to be back at Queen's where I enjoyed many happy years and it is a particular honour to be now awarded an Honorary Doctorate.

“I am very grateful to the whole Queen's community, staff, students, members of the Governing Body and external partners, for their outstanding support and help during my tenure. Queen's is central to the community in Belfast and makes an outstanding contribution to society, not only in the city but regionally, nationally and internationally. I was also fortunate to serve on many external bodies building important strategic partnerships for the University.

“Queen's will always hold a special place in my heart and the award of this Honorary Doctorate further cements my association with the University.”

James also held a number of other non-executive Board positions, including the Royal Group of Hospitals Trust, Belfast HSC Trust, Association of NI Colleges and was the first chair of Belfast Metropolitan College.