With its headquarters in Antrim, JANS Group operates a number of companies across County Antrim encompassing electric and commercial vehicles, campervans, modular builds and composite manufacturing.

Established in 2019, the JANS Group announced a £50 million growth plan in 2021. Privately owned it is already a major employer in Northern Ireland and employing over 200 people at its Northern Ireland head office and other locations across the UK. The Group includes ETRUX, Jans Composites, Jans Modular, Jans Lifestyle, Bespoke and BlueMac.

Ronan Hamill, chief executive officer of the JANS Group, said: "JANS Group has grown exponentially since 2019. Our mission is to profitably deliver outstanding products and projects within their chosen sectors. We have been true to our initial vision and values and believe that today's announcement is another step forward on our journey to accomplish great things in a number of sectors across Northern Ireland and beyond.

"I am privileged to have a great senior management team across the Group and its companies. The resilience shown over these past number of years is nothing short of remarkable and I'm now looking forward to working across the waste management and resource sector, with BlueMAC, delivering waste and resource infrastructure solutions in a world where innovation and technology is key."

Michael Rea, chief operating officer of the JANS Group and former general manager of BlueMAC, added: “BlueMac is a great addition to the JANS Group. The acquisition supports the development of our sales presence in the UK, and across the world, especially in Australia. It also allows us to export into new international markets and to continue to build our green agenda in line with our waste to energy plans and in conjunction with the other businesses in the Group.

"The BlueMac team is currently in Australia at the AWRE in Sydney with our dealer, Skala, where we are meeting with existing and new customers and working on several exciting projects."

Ronan Hamill concluded: "We are also excited to announce that we will be exhibiting at the Recycling and Waste Expo at the NEC in Birmingham next month, where we will be showcasing our resource management solutions for this marketplace."

JANS portfolio of companies includes:

JANS Composites is a global industry leader in developing lightweight, durable, cost-effective GRP products for structurally demanding applications;

ETRUX is a specialist in the hire, lease, purchase and conversion of commercial vehicles;

JANS Lifestyle focuses on campervan rentals and sales;

Ballymena-based Bespoke, Northern Ireland's only professional vehicle conversion company specialising in the conversion of VW Transporter Campervans;