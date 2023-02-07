Apprenticeship roles spread across all areas of the companies, including Engineering, Marketing, Customer Services, and Health and Safety, as well as many more.

The announcement comes as Jet2.com and Jet2holidays celebrate National Apprenticeship Week with series of events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6th February 2023: Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are marking the 16th annual National Apprenticeship Week (6th – 12th February) by announcing that they have 70 new apprenticeship positions available this year.

As part of an expansion of their nationwide apprenticeship programme, the leading leisure airline and package holiday specialist will foster the next generation of talent by bringing on board 70 new apprentices in the coming year.

In addition to the entry roles, the companies have over 30 apprenticeship opportunities available, across technical and management, to existing colleagues looking to develop their careers and learn new skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This means that Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have over 100 apprenticeship opportunities this year across all levels (Level 2 to Level 7) from entry roles through to senior leaders.

By investing in their colleagues and enabling them to develop throughout their careers, the companies can ensure they employ a highly motivated team of colleagues with the skills they need to support their continued growth and success.

Jet2 holidays

The 70 new apprentices will be recruited to work in a variety of areas within the businesses, including Engineering, Marketing, IT, Payroll, Customer Services, Planning, Operations Control, and Health and Safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An apprenticeship with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays gives apprentices the opportunity to gain practical work experience, essential skills, and professional qualifications all while they earn.

Currently, the companies employ over 100 apprentices in Engineering, IT, Finance, Marketing, Operations and Ground Operations, who are training for their qualifications ranging from Level 2 to Level 7 (Master’s Degree).

In November last year, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays held their first ever apprentice graduation ceremony, seeing 13 apprentices graduate from their apprenticeship scheme, and offered permanent employment with the airline and tour operator.

Majorca

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Apprenticeship Week 2023 brings together businesses and apprentices across the country to shine a light on the positive impact that apprenticeships make to individuals, businesses, and the wider economy.

As official supporters of National Apprentice Week 2023, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are planning a week-long celebration of activity aligned to National Apprenticeship Week.

This includes attending the Leeds Apprenticeship Recruitment Fair, hosting an Apprenticeship Bake-Off challenge, joining other apprentices at the York Skills for Life Apprenticeships Fair at York racecourse, visiting local colleges to present on careers and emerging talent roles, and holding apprenticeship tours and talks at the companies’ commercial offices in Leeds.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We recognise how critical apprentices are to our ongoing success and growth, so are delighted to be announcing the recruitment of 70 apprentices in the coming year this National Apprenticeship Week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tenerife

"We also have a range of apprenticeship opportunities available to existing colleagues who are looking to develop their careers.

"The future of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays looks very bright, and we are looking ahead with real confidence.

"The success of our award-winning business is down to the hard work of our colleagues, and we want to continue recruiting and developing the greatest team in the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our apprenticeship programme plays a key role in that, so we look forward to welcoming even more apprentices next year and fostering existing talent, to ensure we continue to be the best in the industry.”

Jet2.com was named as the number one airline in the Best Places to Work in the UK in 2022, according to Glassdoor.

With an overall satisfaction rating of 4.2 out of 5 for workplace experiences, Jet2.com was the only airline to appear in the top 50 list, ranking at number 43.