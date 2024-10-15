Jet2.com and Jet2holidays win four awards at NI Travel & Tourism Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays enjoyed a night of spectacular success at the 2024 Northern Ireland Travel & Tourism Awards, by winning a staggering FOUR awards.

The leading leisure airline and UK’s largest tour operator once again soared to success at the 32nd annual awards and were named the big winners of the night.

Jet2holidays scooped the coveted title of Best Tour Operator to Europe for the ninth consecutive time, as well as the Best Travel Internet Booking System award.

The accolades come just weeks after the leading package holiday specialist put its biggest ever Summer programme on sale for 2026. With 21 sun and leisure cities on sale from Belfast International Airport, it represents Jet2holidays’ biggest Summer programme ever, and it has gone on sale earlier than ever due to strong demand from holidaymakers wanting to book ahead.

The Jet2.com Trade Team pick up the award for Best Airline to Europe 2024 at the NI Travel & Tourism Awards.

Completing the hat trick of awards for Jet2holidays, the tour operator collected the accolade for the Best Sales Support Team to NI Travel Trade. The award was in recognition of the way that the company works and supports independent travel agents, as part of its Partners2Success approach.

To cap off the successful event, leading leisure airline, Jet2.com, won Best Airline to Europe for the sixth time running.

Deemed the ‘Oscars’ of the travel industry, guests and VIPs from across many sectors attended the awards ceremony which took place on Friday night (11th October) at the Slieve Donard Hotel in Newcastle, County Down.

Alan Cross, Director of Travel Agent Relationships at Jet2holidays, said: “Once again, our agency partners have chosen us as their winners, and we are incredibly proud and grateful for this. We remain wholeheartedly committed to working in partnership with independent travel agents in Northern Ireland and supporting them with everything they need.

