Job vacancy levels begin to stabilise in Northern Ireland according to APSCo

That’s according to recent research from the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo).

The data, provided by the world’s largest network of job boards, Broadbean Technology, revealed that IT jobs dominated hiring across NI, accounting for over a fifth of vacancies last year. Accountancy and engineering roles were the second most in demand jobs throughout 2021. Almost 8,000 IT jobs were advertised in NI during 2021, significantly more than all other industries which could be explained by reports of early 2021 investment from leading tech and management companies like Deloitte and PWC.

Encouragingly, the data revealed that the number of applications per vacancy last year were up on pre-pandemic levels. Call centre and customer service jobs reported the most applicants per vacancy, with an average rate of 35 followed by logistics (25) and admin and secretarial (17). However, many of the sectors that scored highly for the number of new jobs recorded had lower application numbers, with medical and nursing reporting an average of just two applications per role – indicative of the worsening skills shortage in the healthcare arena.

When comparing cities and counties within NI, County Antrim was responsible for creating more than 25,000 jobs in 2021. Meanwhile, Antrim recorded almost 7,000 jobs in IT and over 3,200 accountancy jobs.