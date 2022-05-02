Job vacancy: Troubled council advertises for another temporary chief executive with salary up to £116,221

Council vacancy

The appointment will be made on a contract basis with the role to be based in Ballymena. The closing date for applications is May 10 with interviews to be held in June.

Mid and East Antrim Mayor councillor William McCaughey said: “We are looking for an exceptional individual who cares about the communities we serve and the staff under our care.”

Chief executive Anne Donaghy has been absent from the post since September.

The Local Government Staff Commission has offered assistance to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to provide independent assistance for the recruitment of the interim chief executive and HR processes.