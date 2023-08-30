At a time when budgets are tight – and staff can be hard to source, Belfast City Council is offering businesses in the city the opportunity to recruit employees, for free, thanks to support from the Belfast Labour Market Partnership and the Department for Communities.

On October 10, the Belfast Jobs Fair will bring a host of employers and support organisations under one roof, at the city’s historic St George’s Market as part of its employability and skills programme, #TakeTheNextStep.

Those already registered span fields from bakery and business services to education, energy providers and facilities management to security, transport and logistic companies, recruitment agencies and tech companies.

Chair of Belfast City Council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee, councillor Clíodhna Nic Bhranair, said: “An important priority in our Belfast Agenda is helping our residents find employment and fulfil their potential. And our Belfast Jobs Fair is a fantastic way to connect Belfast residents to employers – and vice versa.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for local employers to showcase what their businesses have to offer, reach a wide talent pool, and potentially identify future recruits, at no cost. Already we have almost 50 businesses registered to participate – and there’s room for more to join us. We’re particularly keen to hear from those in the construction, hospitality, and retail sectors, but any Belfast based business is welcome to participate.”