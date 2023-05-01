Jobs for over-70s: Tens of thousands more over-70s are in work than a decade ago

There are nearly 280,000 men in the age group who are not yet retired, Rest Less found, which compares to 176,000 in 2012.

Stuart Lewis, chief executive of Rest Less, which offers advice to older workers, said: "At the age of 74, King Charles is a fantastic example of someone who both enjoys, and benefits from, continuing to work post-state pension age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our latest analysis shows that there are far more over-70s in the workplace today than a decade ago.

King Charles III

"Until Covid hit and life expectancy dropped for the first time in a decade, there were more people reaching their state pension age than ever before, which meant there were more experienced people in the workplace than ever before too.

"Today there are more than 11 million people aged 50 and above in the workplace - nearly one third of the entire UK workforce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Like King Charles, many of these people will have no choice but to work, albeit for very different reasons to the King.

"We see many older workers today who are struggling to make ends meet amidst the cost-of-living crisis, with inadequate retirement savings meaning they must work in order to survive financially.

"Over recent years, employers have begun to recognise the valuable contribution of older individuals in the workplace and the huge benefits of multigenerational teams, although there is still a long way to go."