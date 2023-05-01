News you can trust since 1737
Jobs for over-70s: Tens of thousands more over-70s are in work than a decade ago

​The number of men aged over 70 who are still in work has increased in the past decade, according to new research.

By Alan Jones, PA Industrial Correspondent
Published 1st May 2023, 05:00 BST- 2 min read

There are nearly 280,000 men in the age group who are not yet retired, Rest Less found, which compares to 176,000 in 2012.

Stuart Lewis, chief executive of Rest Less, which offers advice to older workers, said: "At the age of 74, King Charles is a fantastic example of someone who both enjoys, and benefits from, continuing to work post-state pension age.

"Our latest analysis shows that there are far more over-70s in the workplace today than a decade ago.

King Charles IIIKing Charles III
"Until Covid hit and life expectancy dropped for the first time in a decade, there were more people reaching their state pension age than ever before, which meant there were more experienced people in the workplace than ever before too.

"Today there are more than 11 million people aged 50 and above in the workplace - nearly one third of the entire UK workforce.

"Like King Charles, many of these people will have no choice but to work, albeit for very different reasons to the King.

"We see many older workers today who are struggling to make ends meet amidst the cost-of-living crisis, with inadequate retirement savings meaning they must work in order to survive financially.

"Over recent years, employers have begun to recognise the valuable contribution of older individuals in the workplace and the huge benefits of multigenerational teams, although there is still a long way to go."

Mr Lewis said work practices are starting to be adapted to be more inclusive for people of all ages, which has made it easier for those aged over 70 to continue working.

