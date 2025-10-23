Jobseekers Encouraged To Consider Third Sector Employment At Charity Job Fair

Launched in 2024, the fair has quickly established itself as a key date in Northern Ireland’s third sector calendar and remains the only event of its kind anywhere in the UK and Ireland.

Jobseekers and volunteers across Northern Ireland are being encouraged to explore meaningful careers and opportunities within the third sector at the upcoming Charity Careers & Volunteer Job Fair, taking place on Wednesday, November 5, at the Assembly Buildings Conference Centre, Belfast.

The event, organised by Charity Jobs NI, brings together charities, community organisations and social enterprises eager to meet people who want to make a difference in their own lives and the lives of others. Free to attend, the fair celebrates careers, jobs and volunteering opportunities across the sector, giving attendees the chance to engage face to face with organisations recruiting for a variety of roles.

At the Spring 2025 event, more than 190 paid positions and 260 volunteer roles were promoted, generating over 450 application requests on the day. Exhibitors said there were meaningful conversations with candidates from a wide range of backgrounds, with many going on to secure new hires and volunteers as a direct result of the fair.

Co-founder of Charity Jobs NI, Chris Bunce, said: “The Charity Careers & Volunteer Job Fair is a chance for people to not only find a new role but to make a difference within charities, social enterprises and community organisations across Northern Ireland. It offers a rare opportunity for people to explore how they can use their skills to support causes that matter while developing a rewarding career.”

Chris added that exhibitors are excited to return for the winter event following the success of the spring fair. “For charities, it is a platform to meet new talent, share ideas and celebrate the work they do. It highlights Northern Ireland’s ambition and capacity to deliver impact beyond its size, and it shows the instinct here to give back, with people connecting their skills to causes on their own doorstep.”

This year’s fair will feature a mix of new and returning organisations, including Cats Protection, Towell House Residential Home, the National Autistic Society and Barnardo’s, alongside established exhibitors such as Inspire Wellbeing, Autism Initiatives, Cancer Fund for Children, Positive Futures, RSPB, Extern, Caring Breaks and the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul.

Launched in 2024, the fair has quickly established itself as a key date in Northern Ireland’s third sector calendar and remains the only event of its kind anywhere in the UK and Ireland. It provides a platform for organisations to connect directly with job seekers and volunteers who are actively looking for meaningful opportunities, while also raising awareness of the impact charities have across communities.