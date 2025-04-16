'Join us for what is set to be a very social, enjoyable adventure': 30 Northern Ireland business leaders to hike up Slieve Donard for Cancer Fund for Children
NI Chamber President Cat McCusker will lead a group of business leaders on a fundraising hike up Slieve Donard on Monday, May 5.
The trek to Northern Ireland’s highest peak will see 30 business leaders reach the summit in support of Cancer Fund for Children.
The group will include Roger Johnston, CEO of Axial 3D and Graeme Neill, Managing Director of C.R.N. Financial Group, two members of the ’26 Mountains to Mayo’ team, who are set to take on a challenge which will see them climb 26 peaks over nine days in June.
Encouraging the business community to get behind those efforts, Cat McCusker, said: “NI Chamber is proud to support the exceptional work of Cancer Fund for Children. Our Bank Holiday hike is an opportunity for businesspeople across Northern Ireland to donate towards a really worthwhile cause and show their support for the amazing efforts of the 26 Mountains to Mayo team.
“As well as inviting people to donate, we are also encouraging NI Chamber members to lace up their hiking boots and join us for what is set to be a very social, enjoyable adventure in the Mourne Mountains.”
Maria Small, partnership and Philanthropy advisor, Cancer Fund for Children, added: “We are delighted that NI Chamber has joined with us to support the 26 Mountains to Mayo challenge, even undertaking their own charity climb.
"This event, led by Roger Johnston has truly galvanised the business community and we are incredibly grateful to all of the business leaders taking part.
“Every week across Northern Ireland, approximately three children and young people (aged 0-24) are diagnosed with cancer and life changes for their whole family. The money raised through this challenge will help us provide emotional, social and therapeutic support so these families don’t have to face this diagnosis alone.”
To donate to NI Chamber’s Business Leaders’ Hike visit justgiving.com/page/nichamberhike
To register your interest in joining event on Monday, May 5, contact [email protected]
