A Northern Ireland designer boutique that offers brands from all over the world has relocated to the former Ulster Bank building in County Antrim.

Owner of Joli Clothing, Lorraine McConnell has expanded the Ballyclare store and the transformed a previously disused bank building into a thriving retail space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, alderman Stephen Ross, recently attended the grand reopening to congratulate the team on their expansion and welcome their first customers.

Like many businesses during and post-pandemic, Joli Clothing adapted their business in the most challenging environments by focusing on digital transformation supported by the Council’s business support programmes. This has enabled their business to prosper and further expand in Ballyclare, where they first opened over 15 years ago. With the current economic climate affecting many businesses, Joli Clothing’s expansion is a remarkable achievement.

Alderman Stephen Ross expressed his delight over the business’s ongoing success, which has enabled owner Lorraine McConnell and her team to expand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The transformation of the previously disused bank building into a thriving retail space is incredible. Lorraine has showcased how older buildings can be revitalised and repurposed to cater for modern shoppers.

“This regeneration project is expected to boost footfall on Ballyclare's Main Street and encourage shoppers to return to the high street, which is a significant win for our local economy. I extend my best wishes to Lorraine and her team as they continue to thrive in their new location.”

Lorraine added: "I am overwhelmed by the support that we've received in Ballyclare while relocating to the old bank building. I was so pleased to welcome the Mayor and new and returning customers during our reopening. I want to thank the team, our customers, and all who have been working in the background to make this move possible."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, alderman Stephen Ross, and Joli Clothing owner, Lorraine McConnell, raised a toast to celebrate the reopening of the boutique at the former Ulster Bank building on Ballyclare's Main Street