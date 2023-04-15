Pet retailer Jollyes offering a free pamper and groom offer for King Charles spaniels in Northern Ireland in the run-up to the coronation.

The grooming offer will run from now until the end of May – not least because Saturday, May 28 is also International Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Day.

Bring your royal dog to any of the Northern Ireland Jolly Groomer locations, including Belfast, Newry, and Newtownabbey.

Laura Hadden, Jollyes’ Northern Ireland regional manager, said: "A free groom for any pet parent with a King Charles Spaniel at any of our Jolly Groomer locations is our way of celebrating the most royal of dog breeds during this special month of coronation celebrations.”

The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is a British breed of dog. Four colours are recognised: Blenheim (chestnut and white), tricolour (black/white/tan), black and tan, and ruby; the coat is smooth and silky.

The Cavalier King Charles changed dramatically in the late seventeenth century, when it was inter-bred with flat-nosed breeds. Until the 1920s, it shared the same history as the smaller King Charles Spaniel.

Breeders attempted to recreate what they considered to be the original configuration – a dog resembling Charles II's spaniel of the English Civil War period, when supporters of the king were known as Cavaliers.

