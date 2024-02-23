Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Every dog has their day and, for the proud pets of east Belfast, today was one of those days, as pet retailer Jollyes opened its 99th UK store at Connswater Retail Park, Belfast.

Creating 14 jobs in the local area, the 5,500 sq ft store is the rapidly growing nationwide pet superstore’s 15th in Northern Ireland and third in Belfast.

Pets of all shapes and sizes enjoyed the paw-ty at Connswater Retail Park as they received an enthusiastic greeting from social media sensation Maddie, the Golden Retriever, and Jollyes’ mascot Jolly.

The pup-arazzi were out in force as Maddie — who has shot to fame after videos of her warm welcomes for posties and refuse collectors at her home in Castlereagh — greeted guests as she unveiled the exciting addition to the retail park.

Live music from Anna’s Number raised the woof as proud pooches and their fetching fur-ends pawsed for photos, and helped themselves to complimentary Frozzy goodies, while their owners enjoyed 99s.

Jollyes charity partner, PlayForStrays, was also on hand to talk about the work they do to positively enrich animal rescue centres across the world.

The new store’s manager, Hollie, is thrilled with the un-fur-gettable reception: “Today has been brilliant. We know people in east Belfast love their pets and it is great to see so many calling down for a good sniff around our store.

“We’re looking forward to becoming an integral part of the local community, delivering amazing services and value for our customers, and are determined to be a loyal companion to all local pet owners.

“Our colleagues have a wealth of expertise, and now that our doors are officially open, we’re excited for east Belfast to experience everything we have to offer. We’d also like to invite everyone to the first ever Jollyes’ Doggie Dander next weekend.

“Exercise and socialisation are so important for all dogs and we can’t wait to see the best of Belfast at the start of something truly special.”

Jollyes Doggy Dander will start at 10:30am in Victoria Park on Saturday, March 2.

Jollyes Doggy Dander is the perfect opportunity for paw-rents, and their loyal companions, to meet others and enjoy a guided stroll — with signposted hydration stations, fun games, and tasty treats — through the famous C.S. Lewis Trail to Jollyes’ Connswater store. Jollyes’ mascot Joe will meet the well walked pups at the store and present each finisher with a medal – before participants head instore for some refreshments and Lifestage treats.