Pet retailer Jollyes has confirmed it will invest £1m over the next 18 months to supercharge the provision of vet clinics, grooming parlours and other pet services.

This includes a significant investment into the 13 stores across Northern Ireland.

From 13 March, Jollyes will introduce vet clinics across eight of its Northern Ireland stores – Ballymena, Lisburn, Lurgan, Banbridge, Newry, Newtownabbey, Belfast and Bangor.

To celebrate, Jollyes is hosting an official launch day at the Newry store on Wednesday, March 22 with special guests and treats for all customers.

Jollyes Northern Ireland regional manager, Laura Hadden, said: “We are beyond excited to introduce the first pet clinics here in Northern Ireland.

“With the current cost of living, we understand customers are struggling with the upkeep of their pets and we hope these pet clinics will lift some of that burden with the great prices on offer.”

This Jollyes’ service expansion will reflect its commitment to extraordinary value.

Between now and the summer of 2024, Jollyes will double the number of UK stores that offer community pet clinics, double opening hours for those clinics and double the number of dog grooming locations.

The expansion gets underway immediately and compliments Jollyes’ growth plans which will see it hit £100 million turnover in FY2023, employ 1,000 colleagues this year and have 100 stores within 18 months.

