It could be double celebration for Ireland’s oldest ice cream producer, Morelli’s, having been nominated to win a Great Taste Golden Fork for its pistachio swirl ice cream.

The Coleraine company was named among the top food and drink producers in the world having scooped a Great Taste 3-star award earlier this month in the Great Taste 2023 accreditation scheme. And as their pistachio swirl ice cream was one of the highest scoring products at the event, Morelli’s is now in the running to win a Great Taste Golden Fork - the highest accolade in the food and drink world.

More than 14,000 products were put through the competition’s rigorous blind judging process and the award-winning flavour was dubbed an “utterly, utterly delicious product that totally delighted the judges”.

More than 4,000 products were awarded a Great Taste 1-star – ‘food and drink that delivers fantastic flavour’, more than 1,500 were awarded a Great Taste 2-star – ‘above and beyond delicious’, and more than 200 were awarded a Great Taste 3-star – ‘extraordinarily tasty food and drink.’

Daniela Morelli-Kerr, sales and marketing director at Morelli’s Ice Cream, said: “For Pistachio Swirl to be recognised with a Great Taste 3-star award earlier this month already felt like a huge win, so to know we are also one of the highest scoring products means so much to us here at Morelli’s Ice Cream, as it makes all the hard work and determination worth it! It’s so exciting to now be nominated for a Golden Fork and we are looking forward to the awards in September.”