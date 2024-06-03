Just look at the panoramic views of Carlingford Lough and the surrounding south Down countryside from this amazing home

This south Down home occupies one of the most stunning sites in the area with its panoramic views of Carlingford Lough and the surrounding countryside.The home occupies a beautiful mature site with extensive lawns, specimen trees, south facing sun terrace designed to take full advantage of the captivating views of Carlingford Lough.