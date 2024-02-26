Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of the UK’s leading business and market commentators will speak at a leadership summit at Titanic Belfast on Friday, March 1.

SuMMit 2024, which has been created by the Management & Leadership Network (MLN) and supported by Danske Bank and Belfast City Council, will be attended by over 400 business leaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Justin Urquhart Stewart is one of the most recognisable and trusted business and market commentators on television, radio and the press. An entrepreneur in his own right, Justin is chairman and co-founder of the investment platform Regionally and he also serves as chairman of Investors in Community. Prior to that Justin co-founded Seven Investment Management (7IM) and was integral in building the business to one that now employs over 360 people with over £18bn of assets under management.

Delegates will also hear from Helen Thompson who is the former managing director of TOMS Shoes which has grown to become one of the most successful social businesses on the planet. She will be joined on stage by performance psychologist and best-selling author Gerry Hussey who has become Ireland’s leading authority on wellbeing and performance.

Also speaking at the event will be former jockey Sir AP McCoy OBE who will share how he was able to dominate his sport for 20 years. Delegates will also hear from AI entrepreneur Bobby Healy who’s latest venture is ‘Manna Drone Delivery’ which has a mission to improve the world by making lightning-fast suburban deliveries affordable, green and safe.

Found in 2011, the event provides world-class stimulus that triggers fresh perspectives, disruptive thinking, new ideas and an impetus to act. It has received acclaim from the leaders of micro-businesses, SMEs, corporates, local government, central government, charities and social enterprises.

Market commentator Justin Urquhart Stewart is in Belfast on Friday, March 1 to share his economic outlook and leadership journey with local business leaders

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad