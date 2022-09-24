K Systems projects in the running for four industry accolades

The INCA Awards are recognised as the highlight of the UK external wall insulation (EWI) industry calendar, designed not only to celebrate the industry at its best, but to recognise and celebrate technical excellence, high quality, innovation and best practice throughout the sector.

Nominations are spread over seven categories, with each submission being rigorously scored by a panel of industry expert judges.

Gary Wilmot, CEO at Kilwaughter Minerals said: “We are very pleased to have again been announced as part of the INCA Awards shortlist. As a leading installer of EWI systems across the UK and Ireland we’re proud to have the breadth and quality of our solutions, and our commitment to ensuring first-class results, recognised at a national level.

Kilwaughter Minerals brand K Systems has been shortlisted for four accolades at the prestigious INCA Awards, including for works completed at NV Buildings, Manchester which delivered an impressive aesthetic combined with significant environmental benefit.

“Each year the INCA Awards showcase the best of our industry, and it is notable that eight K Systems projects are being considered across four categories this year.”

K Systems has been shortlisted for the Refurbishment (render / traditional finish), Refurbishment (brick / clay / ceramic / stone finish), MMC / Offsite and EWI Excellence Award categories at the 2022 awards, for projects completed across the UK.

Gary said: “We look forward to attending what is sure to be a very enjoyable awards ceremony this November and would like to wish all other shortlisted entries the very best of luck.”