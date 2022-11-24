At the national awards ceremony held in Leeds, K Systems, a brand within the Larne firm, won in the High-Rise Refurbishment (render / traditional finish) category and picked up highly commended in both the Low-Rise Refurbishment (render / traditional finish) and MMC / Offsite categories for projects completed across the UK.

The most prestigious awards of their kind for the UK external wall insulation (EWI) industry, the INCA Awards celebrate technical excellence, high quality, innovation and best practice throughout the sector.

Gary Wilmot, CEO of Kilwaughter Minerals, said: “As a leading installer of EWI systems across the UK and Ireland we are committed to providing the highest level of service to our clients.

“We are therefore exceptionally proud to once again have been recognised at these most prestigious of industry awards.

“It is an endorsement not just of the incredible skill of our own teams at K Systems working across the country, but also the first-class capability of our partners that have enabled us to deliver these award-winning projects.

“Many congratulations also go to the other winners across all categories in what has been another busy year for the EWI sector with the continued drive to reducing energy costs and the pathway to carbon reduction.”

K Systems offers a wealth of experience and expertise to its customers, providing a range of premium products with proven, long-lasting solutions for external wall insulation delivering energy efficiency and thermal comfort to homes and properties.

Nominations are spread over seven categories, with each submission being rigorously scored by a panel of industry expert judges.

K Systems took top spot in the High-Rise Refurbishment (render / traditional finish) category for its transformation of Glasgow’s prominent Cartcraigs building.

K Systems’ highly commended accolades were also awarded for a 23-house refurbishment project in Rochdale and a 70-home, new build residential project in partnership with Glasgow Housing Association which showcased the organisation’s innovation and technical prowess.

