Kainos and Ulster University open AI Research Centre to drive society-wide benefits. Pictured are Jun Liu, reader, school of computing, Ulster University, Karen Delgado, deputy director, Alumni and corporate engagement, development and Alumni relations office, Ulster University, Chris Nugent, head of school of computing, Ulster University, Thomas Gray, chief technology officer, Kainos and Ruth McGuinness, practice lead, Kainos

Belfast software company, Kainos is supporting the launch of an Artificial Intelligence Research Centre at Ulster University’s new Belfast campus.

As a leading digital technology company, Kainos is committed to aiding research and skills development in Northern Ireland.

The partnership between Kainos and Ulster University represents a collaboration between industry and academia experts, to inspire the next generation to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve society.

The Artificial Intelligence Research Centre is one of several specialist research spaces in Ulster University’s new city centre campus and will help to further knowledge in AI and the difference it can make both locally and further afield.

The purpose of the centre is to underpin teaching at the University and to drive innovation to help to find solutions to problems people face across a broad range of application domains.

Highlighting their ethos of ‘ delivering change for good’, Ruth McGuinness, data and AI practice lead at Kainos, explained: “At Kainos we provide AI services to many customers globally, enabling them to work smarter, faster and better. For us, the emphasis is on ethical, trustworthy and responsible AI, in line with Kainos’ ethos of delivering change for good. We’re excited to partner with Ulster University on this project and we look forward to working with local research talent on initiatives to drive innovation.”

Professor Chris Nugent, head of the school of computing, Ulster University, added: “The Artificial Intelligence Research Centre in partnership with Kainos will be a hub for the development of innovative AI technology leading to tools, designs, prototypes, and systems that can deliver practical solutions for many sectors.