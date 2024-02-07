Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The operator of the Belfast restaurant, Kanto Asian Fusion take-away on the Stranmillis Road, has been fined £2500 at Belfast Magistrates’ Court in relation to food hygiene offences.

The prosecution was taken by Belfast City Council against the food business operator of Kanto Asian Fusion take-away on the Stranmillis Road, following a complaint visit regarding the accumulation of waste to the outside of the premises on 23 March 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And during inspections inside the premises, Environmental Health Officers found Kanto Asian Fusion was not pest proofed and there was an active mouse infestation.

According to Belfast City Council, the premises were not kept clean and the food business failed to ensure the premises were free from pests.

The food business operator agreed to close voluntarily.

And the premises re-opened on 27 March 2023 as officers were satisfied sufficient measures had been taken to remove the imminent risk to public health.

A food hygiene rating of 1 was issued as a result of the re-opening inspection, taking into account the reasons for voluntary closure.

Stranmillis Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The premises has since been re-rated following a further inspection where hygiene conditions within the premises were deemed to be at satisfactory standard and a food hygiene rating of 4 was issued.

The food business operator Kanto Asian Fusion Ltd was also ordered to pay £150 legal costs and court costs of £34.