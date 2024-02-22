Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The former Labour MP, now peer, was speaking during a debate in the House of Lords on the Animal Welfare (Livestock Exports) Bill.

In short, the bill aims to "prohibit the export of cattle, sheep, goats, pigs and equines for slaughter... beginning in or transiting through Great Britain to EU member states and other third countries".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Baroness Hoey recalled one woman telling her back in 2016 that the only reason she planned to support Brexit was "so that we can get rid of live animal exports".

A general image of pigs (Getty)

"It was a vivid example of how people saw specific things in the referendum campaign that they knew the EU was doing that they wanted to change, and that was one," Baroness Hoey told the House.

She went on to add: "Of course I will support the Bill but, as others have said, there are changes that could be made, and I would certainly like it to go much further.

"It is not acceptable, here in the House of Lords in the United Kingdom Parliament, that the Bill is not going to apply to Northern Ireland."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said "animal welfare should be a UK-wide matter" and urged that "ways could be found, even at a late stage in committee, to ensure that the Bill applied to the whole country".

The baroness added that ostensibly "Northern Ireland has been left out because of the Government’s deep concern about farmers not being able to take their cattle over the border to be fattened or to abattoirs", but the real reason is that the government must "kowtow" to EU law.