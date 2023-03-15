Kennedy Centre Belfast has reported an increase of 11% in footfall during 2022, matching pre-Covid levels for the retail and leisure hub.

Located in West Belfast, the popular shopping centre has recently become fully let after welcoming new lettings including Canadian cafe chain Tim Hortons; Partybox Pixies and Clonard Credit Union.

The centre’s new offerings have all played a key role in boosting visitor numbers and employment for the local area.

In addition, sports retailer O’Neill’s will be extending its floorspace within the scheme, with work on the upsized unit set to commence in Summer 2023. The announcement of O’Neill’s plans to expand within Kennedy Centre comes after the brand signed a long-term lease, cementing its presence within the shopping centre.

Speaking on the latest figures and year ahead, John Jones, centre manager, said: “We are delighted with the latest figures, which are testament to the fantastic offerings at the centre and we are grateful to our loyal customers who have supported us over the years. We’ve had some fantastic new retailers and businesses open at the centre in the last few months as we continue to offer shoppers a great mix of national and independent brands in a modern and attractive environment.”

Kennedy Centre also recently welcomed the new installation of a Belfast Bikes hub at the site, with the extension of the scheme providing shoppers with a new sustainable method of travel to and from the city centre.

John added: “The visitor analytics are extremely encouraging and demonstrate that our approach here is working and has the support of shoppers and businesses alike. With the expansion of O’Neill’s and the sustainable Belfast Bikes scheme up and running, we have no doubt that 2023 is going to be another exciting year for us.”

Kennedy Centre is open seven days a week with over 800 free car parking spaces including 43 designated disabled and 57 family zones (both surface and underground).

