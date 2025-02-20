Kerry Group 'pleased' to report strong financial results with over £6.5bn in revenue marking a key milestone in its transformation

Kerry Group has hailed a strong performance (Image credit: Pixabay)

Kerry Group Reports Strong Performance with Increased EBITDA and Strategic Transformation to Pure-Play Taste and Nutrition Business

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kerry Group has reported results featuring increased EBITDA for a year which the listed company said represented a "significant step" in its history as it became a pure-play global business to business taste and nutrition company, following the divestment of Kerry Dairy Ireland.

Group revenue for the year was €7,98bn (over £6,5bn), comprising volume growth of 3.3% alongside an overall pricing reduction of 1.9%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Revenue from continuing operations for the year dipped from €6,97bn (over £5,773bn) to €6,93bn (over £5,740bn).

Group EBITDA increased by 7.4% to €1.25bn (over £1,035bn), with group EBITDA margin increasing by 120bps to 15.7%, driven by benefits from the Accelerate Operational Excellence Programme, portfolio developments, operating leverage, product mix and the net effect from pricing.

Kerry chief executive Edmond Scanlon said: "We are pleased to report a strong performance across the year, with earnings per share growth of 9.7% reflecting continued volume progression in Taste & Nutrition and strong margin expansion across the business.

"Volume growth was led by strong performance in the Americas through foodservice innovations and increased nutritional renovation across a broad range of customers, while APMEA delivered a good performance given market conditions and Europe progressed through the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We continued to strategically evolve our portfolio, including further developing our Biotechnology Solutions capability and the significant divestment of Kerry Dairy Ireland, which resulted in Kerry becoming a pure-play taste and nutrition company."

He added: "As we look to 2025, Kerry remains strongly positioned for good market outperformance due to our unique positioning with our customers as an innovation and renovation partner.

"We expect to deliver good volume growth and strong margin expansion, resulting in constant currency adjusted earnings per share growth of 7% to 11%, after the dilution from the Kerry Dairy Ireland disposal."