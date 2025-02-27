New NITHC chair Frank Allen will oversee Ulsterbus, Metro (previously Citybus) and Northern Ireland Railways, trading jointly as Translink

A new chair of the Northern Ireland Transport Holding Company (NITHC) has been appointed, bringing significant experience in the transport sector.

NITHC oversees Ulsterbus, Metro (previously Citybus) and Northern Ireland Railways, trading jointly as Translink.

New chair Frank Allen advises the World Bank, and national and municipal governments internationally, on urban transport operations and finance.

He previously served as chair of Iarnród Éireann/Irish Rail and as chief executive of the Railway Procurement Agency (Luas).

Northern Ireland infrastructure minister Liz Kimmins, said: "This is a key post and I am confident that Frank Allen will bring a wealth of experience to the position enabling him to play a significant role in the work of the Board and to support Translink to deliver these key public services.

"Public transport has an important role to play in providing integrated services which connect people across the island, enhance the economy and improve the environment.