New chair of Northern Ireland Transport Holding Company board named

By Claire Cartmill
Published 27th Feb 2025, 13:29 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 13:30 BST

New NITHC chair Frank Allen will oversee Ulsterbus, Metro (previously Citybus) and Northern Ireland Railways, trading jointly as Translink

A new chair of the Northern Ireland Transport Holding Company (NITHC) has been appointed, bringing significant experience in the transport sector.

NITHC oversees Ulsterbus, Metro (previously Citybus) and Northern Ireland Railways, trading jointly as Translink.

New chair Frank Allen advises the World Bank, and national and municipal governments internationally, on urban transport operations and finance.

A new chair of the Northern Ireland Transport Holding Company (NITHC) has been appointed, bringing significant experience in the transport sector
He previously served as chair of Iarnród Éireann/Irish Rail and as chief executive of the Railway Procurement Agency (Luas).

Northern Ireland infrastructure minister Liz Kimmins, said: "This is a key post and I am confident that Frank Allen will bring a wealth of experience to the position enabling him to play a significant role in the work of the Board and to support Translink to deliver these key public services.

"Public transport has an important role to play in providing integrated services which connect people across the island, enhance the economy and improve the environment.

"I also want to take this opportunity to put on record my thanks to the outgoing chair, Dr Michael Wardlow, whose contribution in the last four years has been invaluable to the NITHC board."

