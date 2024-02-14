Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The season will kick-off in the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast on Tuesday, February 20 at 9.30am, where more than 100 businesspeople will have the opportunity to network and learn from their peers.

Over the course of the year, the popular series will travel to venues across Northern Ireland, bringing people working in all sectors across the province together to make valuable new business connections.

Speaking at the launch of the 2024 series, Suzanne Wylie, chief executive, NI Chamber, said: “Networking events are among the most popular member services we provide, so we are delighted to be partnering with NIE Networks on the Regional Networking series again this year.

"We know how much businesses value the peer learning, new perspectives and potential opportunities to do business that this particular series delivers and based on the previous experience of others, coming along is a really worthwhile investment of time. We anticipate that more than 500 people will attend the 2024 series and encourage anyone who is interested in growing their network of business connections to join us for at least one of the sessions.”

Ian Hunter, commercial manager at NIE Networks, added: “The Regional Networking series with NI Chamber is one of our most successful business partnerships so at NIE Networks, we are very pleased to support the initiative again in 2024. Coming along is a fantastic way to meet new people, increase your own visibility and open-up potential business relationships, so we hope as many people as possible will make the most of the opportunity.”